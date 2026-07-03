Sikkim: Namchi administration orders relief, restoration measures in flood-hit Lingi–Paiyong

The Namchi district administration has directed all departments to expedite relief, restoration and rehabilitation measures in the flood-affected Lingi–Paiyong area of Sikkim, with priority being given to restoring road connectivity and essential public services.

The directives were issued by Namchi District Collector Anupa Tamling during an emergency review meeting on Friday, July 3, a day after she inspected the areas affected by the June 28 flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall. The floods washed away bridges, damaged roads and cut off several villages from the rest of the district.

According to officials, the district collector instructed departments to work in close coordination to speed up relief operations and restore normalcy at the earliest. She directed authorities to clear landslide-hit roads, restore connectivity and expedite the construction of temporary bridges.

The Forest Department has been tasked with identifying timber for temporary log bridges and removing vulnerable trees that pose a threat to public safety.

To ensure uninterrupted supplies of essential commodities, the Food and Civil Supplies Department has been asked to assess food grain stocks and coordinate the transportation of relief materials to the affected areas.

With schools set to reopen, the administration has directed officials to construct temporary log bridges at Kau Khola and arrange online classes in coordination with the Education and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) departments until access is restored.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has been instructed to establish a medical relief camp, with special attention to pregnant women, children, senior citizens and other vulnerable residents.

Recognising Lingi as a major milk-producing area, the district administration has directed the Sikkim Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Limited, in coordination with the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department, to set up a temporary milk collection centre to ensure uninterrupted procurement and transportation of milk.

The Agriculture Department has been asked to repair damaged irrigation channels, assess crop losses and extend assistance to affected farmers, while the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Power Department have been directed to restore drinking water and electricity supply without delay.

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, Tamling instructed all departments to submit detailed status reports and conduct regular field inspections to identify potential hazards and prevent future disasters.

"The situation demands the utmost urgency. Relief, restoration and rehabilitation must remain our highest priorities, and all departments must work in close coordination to ensure early restoration of normalcy," the district collector said.