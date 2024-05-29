Under the directive of Ms. Annapurna Alley, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Namchi, a comprehensive inspection was conducted in Melli today to assess the situation arising from the rising water levels of the Teesta River.

Accompanying Ms. Alley were Dr. T. N. Gyatsho, Superintendent of Police (SP) Namchi; Ms. Monika Rai, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jorethang; Mr. Nilkanth Bhandari, Block Development Officer (BDO) Sumbuk; Ms. Peggyla Venchugpa, Divisional Forest Officer (Territorial) Namchi; Mr. Kishor Kumar Chettri, Police Inspector (PI) Melli; Ms. Sonam Bhutia, Revenue Officer (RO) Melli; and Ms. Dechen Ongmu Bhutia, Junior Engineer from the Water Resource Department in Jorethang, along with officials from various line departments.

The inspection began with the DC Namchi inquiring about the local situation regarding the rising water level of the Teesta river. The officers surveyed the areas affected by the rising water level, starting from Melli ground near Yes Bank Limited (YBL) to West Bengal Melli and Bhalu Khola, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the imminent danger and increasing water levels.

Residents residing in low-lying areas near the riverbed expressed their concerns about the current crisis and requested protective measures to ensure their safety.

The DC paid close attention to the concerns and grievances of the residents and suggested the sandbags and Hydra step for urgent assistance for immediate assistance and protection. The inspection and subsequent recommendations aim to mitigate risks and safeguard the local community from potential flooding hazards due to the rising water levels of the Teesta River.