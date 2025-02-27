In preparation for the upcoming State-Level Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan, a crucial meeting was held at the District Administrative Centre, Namchi, under the chairmanship of Mr. Satish Chandra Rai, MLA of 11-Namchi Singhithang. The event, scheduled from March 2 to March 4, aims to bring together artists and cultural figures from across the country.

The meeting witnessed the participation of Namchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ms. Anupa Tamling, Additional District Collector (ADC) (HQ) Mr. Subash Ghimirey, SDMs, Heads of Offices (HoOs), and representatives from various government departments. Discussions focused on streamlining preparations to ensure the smooth execution of the grand cultural gathering.

According to the finalized schedule, the inaugural ceremony on March 2 will take place at Namchi Central Park, while the subsequent events on March 3 and 4 will be hosted at Namchi Town Hall. A major attraction of the event will be the presence of renowned Indian film director and screenwriter Mr. Anurag Basu, along with several distinguished artists from different parts of the country.

To ensure a well-organized and visually appealing event, MLA Satish Chandra Rai has instructed all concerned departments to undertake a cleanliness and beautification drive across Namchi town. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining hygiene in public spaces, including toilets, and assured his active participation in the initiative.

DC Namchi, Ms. Anupa Tamling, urged all line departments to extend their full cooperation in making the event a success. She assured that she would closely monitor the progress of preparations and provide necessary support to facilitate a seamless execution.

A key highlight of the Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan will be the presence of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang as the Chief Guest, adding significance to the cultural extravaganza.