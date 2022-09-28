In order to encourage a plastic-free town and to maintain the cleanliness of Namchi town, Namchi Municipal Council has decided to provide incentives to the person who collects plastic waste at the rate of Rs.15/- per kg.

This step has been taken in order to keep Namchi clean and free from plastic littering. Therefore, Namchi Municipal Council encourages NGOs/ SHGS/Volunteers in the initiative of keeping Namchi clean.

The notification issued by Namchi Municipal Corporation reads "It is hereby informed to all the residents of Municipal area that, Namchi Municipal Council has decided to provide an incentive to the person who collects plastic waste at the rate of Rs.15/- per kg. The waste collected has to be handed over to Municipal Office for further processing and disposal of the plastic waste.

Further, we would also like to request everyone to carry their own reusable bags, and water bottles and maintain cleanliness ethics."

Must tell Sikkim has already banned the usage of water bottles in the market and plastic also has been banned.