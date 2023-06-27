A resident of Namchi, Monika (known as Newarni Monika on Facebook), has been apprehended by the Sadar Police, Gangtok, on June 27. The arrest comes after allegations that Monika maliciously shared and posted a dance video on social media, defaming a 15-year-old child and tarnishing the image of art and artists. Sources indicate that Monika is being transferred from Namchi to Gangtok for further investigation.

The Sadar Police Station has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a Facebook page named "Pawan Chamling Ideas and Newarnee Monika" for indecently representing a 15-year-old girl. This action follows a previous FIR lodged against the same Facebook pages on June 26 for the alleged inappropriate portrayal of the minor girl. The complaint was filed by a 34-year-old woman, the owner of a production house called "Dreamland Film Production."

The incident took place during a music video launch organized by the complainant's production house on June 25. The event, graced by Chief Guest Minister Sanjeet Kharel and Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, showcased a variety of cultural and Bollywood dance performances. The complainant's daughter, aged 15, participated in one of the Bollywood songs.

However, individuals using Facebook profiles under the names "Pawan Chamling Ideas" and "Newarnee Monika" deliberately shared and posted a video of the complainant's daughter with indecent captions, projecting her in an obscene and vulgar manner. The Facebook profile "Pawan Chamling Ideas" uploaded the video with the caption, "Tension Badheko Badhekai cha, Relax Garnu Mujarama netahoru," while the profile "Newarnee Monika" posted the video with the caption, "Majja cha hw koi koilai."