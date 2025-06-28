Sikkim: Namchi smart city water supply gets top-level scrutiny, officials push for timely completion

In a move to strengthen civic infrastructure and ensure timely completion of public utility projects, officials carried out a detailed field inspection of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) water line across various localities under the Namchi Smart City zone on June 27. The initiative comes amid growing public concerns over delays in water supply improvement works in the region.

The inspection was led by MLA Satish Chandra Rai, accompanied by Councillor Shri Pemnorbu Bhutia, CLC President Shri Tashi Dorjee Tamang, Smart City CEO Shri Navin Rai, Chief Town Planner and Smart City Nodal Officer Shri Niraj Pradhan, site engineers Narayan Mandal (Junior Engineer) and Niraj Pradhan (Assistant Engineer), along with technical representatives from the executing agency, Ashwath Infratech Project Pvt. Ltd., and local subcontractors.

Smart City CEO Navin Rai reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to complete the work within the stipulated timeline. “We are working in close coordination with technical teams to iron out the bottlenecks. Quality, speed, and sustainability remain our core priorities,” he said.

Niraj Pradhan, Nodal Officer for the Smart City project, emphasized the importance of technical precision in the execution of the water line. “This inspection is not just about tracking progress but also about identifying specific engineering concerns that may lead to inefficiencies later,” he said.