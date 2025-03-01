Women across Sikkim's Namchi district came together to celebrate the district-level Pre-International Women’s Day 2025 on March 1, under the theme, “Re-Inventing Motherhood: Connecting Mothers Back to Their Childhood Hobbies & Interests,” at Imperial Talkies.

The event was organised by the District Administrative Centre (DAC) in coordination with Sikkim Integrated Service Provision and Innovation for Reviving Economics (INSPIRES), aiming to rediscover the childhood hobbies and passion of mothers.

The program was graced by Raj Kumari Thapa, Deputy Speaker of SLA, as the chief guest. She was accompanied by Satish Chandra Rai, MLA Namchi-Singhithang, and Riksal Dorjee Bhutia, MLA Barfung Constituency as special guests.

In her address, Raj Kumari Thapa extended her heartiest wishes to all the women present, commending the successful conduction of the event and lauding the active participation of women from diverse backgrounds. She emphasised the journey of women from fighting for revolution to rediscovering their worth, proudly stating that the women of Sikkim serve as an excellent example of women empowerment.

She highlighted that women possess immense power to create a significant impact on society and acknowledged the vision of Sikkim's Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang Golay, in uplifting and empowering women in the state. She also mentioned successful state-run schemes such as ‘Vatsalya Yojana,’ ‘Mero Rukh Mero Santati,’ and ‘Aama Yojana,’ which have contributed significantly to the welfare of girls and women from diverse backgrounds.

Further, she appreciated the tireless efforts of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), and SHGs, who reach remote areas to uplift communities. She encouraged all women to shift their mindset from being beneficiaries to becoming future stakeholders in societal progress.

Addressing pressing social issues, Thapa emphasized the need to tackle rising suicide rates and drug misuse among the youth. She called for collective efforts, especially from men, in fostering an environment where women can thrive and succeed.

Concluding her speech, Thapa expressed her joy over a special performance by senior citizen women, who left an everlasting impression with their dance, setting a true example of women empowerment.

Anupa Tamling, DC Namchi, introduced an impromptu age-old game traditionally played by women and children, rekindling childhood memories and fostering a sense of connection. Winners of this game were felicitated with tokens of appreciation.

Moreover, women achievers from seven constituencies were recognized for their invaluable contributions to society in various fields. Participants from eight BACs across the district competed in three different categories, with winners set to compete at the state level.

Other dignitaries present included Anjeeta Rajlim, Zilla Adhakshya Namchi; Sabitri Tamang, Vice Chairman, Namchi Municipal Council (NMC); Zilla Panchayats; Anupa Tamling, DC Namchi; CP Rai, ADC Development Namchi; Sunil Mothey, ADC Development Ravangla; HoOs, BDOs, members and participants from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), members and staff of Block Administrative Centre (BAC) Namchi, esteemed judges from various creative backgrounds, and other dignitaries.