Prabha Rai, a resident of Assangthang, Namchi, in Sikkim was conferred the Chiya Kavita Puraskar, 2024 on the occasion of World Tea Day.

The Chiya Kavita Group presented the award on May 22.

Prabha Rai has been extending services in the field of literature and education. Rai also promotes reading habits among the people since many years.

In an effort to inculcate reading habit among the children, Prabha Rai has established a library at her residence in Dumi Gaon, Assangthang. Besides, she has been contributing towards development of language and literature, arts and folk traditions and promotion of reading habits through DG Reading Room Resource and Education Foundation established in the year 2019.

The Chiya Kavita Puraskar 2024 comes as recognition to her invaluable services in the field of art and literature.