Sikkim: Namchi’s Prayas initiative earns spotlight at NITI Aayog seminar

Namchi’s flagship livelihood programme, PRAYAS – “Small Steps, Big Opportunities” – was featured at the NITI Aayog Best Practice Seminar in New Delhi on August 7. The initiative, led by the District Collector’s office, has been recognised for its role in strengthening rural incomes and creating sustainable opportunities for local communities.

PRAYAS focuses on skill development, market access, and community-driven entrepreneurship. Officials highlighted that the programme has already improved household incomes in Namchi while fostering greater self-reliance among villagers.

The recognition came during a session on “Livelihood Innovation,” chaired by senior representatives of the Ministry of Rural Development and NITI Aayog, where district collectors from across India shared successful development models.

One of the most notable features of PRAYAS has been the transformation of the Namchi District Collectorate premises into a weekly marketplace. The space allows farmers and self-help groups to sell produce and local products directly to the public, cutting out middlemen and ensuring fair prices. The market has quickly become a hub of activity, offering better visibility for local goods and encouraging grassroots entrepreneurship.

The model is being viewed as a strong example of how administrative spaces can double as community empowerment platforms. With its success at the local level, the initiative is now being considered for replication across other districts in Sikkim.

Officials confirmed that efforts are underway to expand skill development programmes, strengthen market linkages, and scale up the collectorate market concept.