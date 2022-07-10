Sikkim has been named as one of the best performing states under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the period April-June 2022, after qualifying for a 70 crore grant under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide tap water connection to every Rural House by 2024.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns and disruptions in the last two years, the Jal Jeevan Mission is proceeding successfully, with more than 2.05 million rural families receiving tap water connections during the financial year.

Despite the hilly terrain and forested areas, the North-Eastern states have implemented JJM with speed and scale. NE states have qualified for a performance incentive grant. To expedite implementation, Union Minister Shekhawat held a number of review meetings as well as trips to NE states.

Sikkim is notable for its biodiversity, including alpine and subtropical climates, as well as being a host to Kangchenjunga, the highest peak.

It needs mention here that Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Haryana, Puducherry, and Telangana have become ‘Har Ghar Jal' States/ UT, and every household in 106 districts and 1.44 lakh villages of the country, have a tap water supply.