The northeastern state of Sikkim has been adjudged as “one of the most proactive states” under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), during the Wings India Awards 2022

According to a news release, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia presented the prize to Tourism Assistant Directors Wangyal Bhutia and Prashant Pakhrin, who were joined by IPR media consultant Laxmi Prasad Sharma, on behalf of the State Tourism & Civil Aviation Department.

The awards were given out by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the FICCI to people who have set precedents and made significant contributions to aviation in India.

Wings India 2022, Asia's largest civil aviation event, was hosted at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, and a delegation from the State Tourism and Civil Aviation Department attended.

This event’s theme of this year is 'India@75: New Horizons for Aviation Industry,' and it will be attended by major aviation companies from around the world.

Sikkim was added to the aviation map in 2018 when the government's regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, launched daily flights from Kolkata and Guwahati to Pakyong.

The lone airline, SpiceJet, currently offers daily direct flights between Pakyong and Kolkata and Pakyong and Delhi.