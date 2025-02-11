The Executive Board and General Council meeting of Namgyal Institute of Tibetology (NIT), in Sikkim's Deorali was held at Raj Bhavan, on February 11.

The meeting was chaired by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, who is also the President of NIT.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Governor Jitendra Singh Raje, Culture Department Secretary B.K. Lama, Higher Education Secretary Tsewang Gyachho, NIT Director Dr. Passang D. Phempu, and other dignitaries from various departments and academic institutions.

During the meeting, the Governor highlighted the significance of NIT as a leading institution for Tibetan and Buddhist studies.

He emphasised the need to strengthen its academic structure by creating new academic posts, such as Assistant Professors, as per UGC guidelines. He directed the Finance Committee to explore possibilities for establishing these positions.

A key agenda discussed was the upcoming 30-bedded Sowa Rigpa Hospital at the NIT premises.

The Governor urged the board to expedite necessary appointments for the hospital staff to ensure smooth operations.

Earlier, NIT Director Dr. Passang D. Phempu delivered the welcome address, expressing gratitude to the Governor for his guidance and presenting a detailed institutional report.

The meeting also covered various ongoing and upcoming initiatives aimed at enhancing NIT’s academic and research profile.