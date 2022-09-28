Sikkimese people are still dealing with road problems as the National Highway 10, which connects Ranipool and Gangtok, is closed owing to repairs at the 7th mile outside of Ranipool.

The traffic diversion was notified by the office of the Superintendent of Police, Gangtok on September 27, which restricts uphill movement of all types of vehicle from Mayfair-Rumtek Fatak from 9 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 6 om everyday till completion of the repair work.

Additionally, it is requested that all future vehicles travelling towards Gangtok from the Ranipool side during the restricted time take an alternate route from Mayfair-Rumtek Fatak to Adampool-Ban Jhakri Falls route.

Emergency vehicles are exempt from the rule.

The new traffic restriction comes into effect from September 27, while the road repair work will be completed within few days, according to notification.

Commuters from Ranipool and beyond have been complaining of the long hours spend in traffic jam to reach the State capital.

“Whereas the repair, rehabilitation and slope protection work on NH10 at 7th Mile near Gas Godown, above Forest Check Post Ranipool has been undertaken by concerned authority w.e.f 27th of September 2022 and scheduled to be completed within few days,” the notification read.

“Whereas, the two way vehicular movement on the stretch of road mentioned above is adversely affecting the smooth progress of the work requiring proper traffic regulation,” it added.

“To facilitate the repair and to ensure timely completion of works without any disturbances at NH-10, 7th Mile near Gas Godown, above Forest Check Post Ranipool, the undersigned in exercise of powers conferred upon me under section 159(2) of the "The Sikkim Police Act, 2008" hereby restrict the uphill movement of all types of vehicles from Mayfair/Rumtek Fatak between 0900 Hrs to 1100 Hrs and 1600 Hrs to 1800 Hrs regularly everyday till completion of the repair work,” it further mentioned.

“All Emergency vehicles, i.e Police, Ambulance and Fire Tenders are exempted from the above restrictions,” it added