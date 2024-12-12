Sikkim Nationalized Transport (SNT), a key arm of the Transport Department under the Government of Sikkim, was honored with a prestigious Certificate of Appreciation by the 27 Mountain Division on December 11, 2024. The ceremony took place at the headquarters in Kalimpong, where Major General K.S. Dhadwal, SM, VSM, GOC of the 27 Mountain Division, presented the award in recognition of SNT's exceptional efforts in restoring roads in North Sikkim following the devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) of 2023 and the subsequent flash floods of 2024.

The award highlights the crucial role SNT played in facilitating the reconstruction of infrastructure in the wake of these natural calamities. SNT’s longstanding partnership with the Indian Army was further acknowledged, with the organization’s contributions in transporting essential supplies, petroleum products, and personnel to remote locations in North and East Sikkim.

Representatives from SNT who received the Certificate of Appreciation include:

- *Shri Dukpa Sherpa*, General Manager, SNT

- *Shri Binay Pradhan*, ACE, SNT Planning Cell

- *Shri Bhupendra Chettri*, Joint General Manager (Ops)

- *Shri Kiran Khawas*, Traffic Inspector (TI)

The certificate was also presented to drivers:

- *Shri Ashish Chettri*

- *Shri Gyand Bahadur Chettri*

- *Shri Shree Prasad Rai*

- *Shri Homraj Chettri*

- *Shri Bhim Chettri*

Raj Yadav IAS, Commissioner cum Secretary of the Transport Department, expressed his gratitude for the acknowledgment, emphasizing the outstanding service of SNT. He attributed the success to the positive guidance of Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang and Advisor Shri Madan Century. Under their visionary leadership, the Transport Department aims to achieve even greater milestones in the years ahead.

The recognition from the Indian Army underscores the strength of the collaboration between the military and civilian agencies in ensuring the welfare of Sikkim's infrastructure and people.