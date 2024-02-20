State-owned NBCC on Tuesday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 560 crore to construct a permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology, Sikkim.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC informed that it has bagged a contract for the construction of the permanent campus of NIT Sikkim at Dung Dung Khamdong, Gangtok, Sikkim.

The size of the contract is Rs 560 crore. NBCC is mainly into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate.

Earlier in January, the National Institute of Technology Sikkim on January 24 announced on microblogging site X that it has successfully digitized and published a staggering 8,075 academic awards on the National Academic Depository (NAD) over the past eight years.



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The National Institute of Technology Sikkim revealed that they have digitized 792 degrees and 7,283 mark sheets, placing them at the forefront of academic innovation. This feat is complemented by 892 students now possessing their Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) IDs.

The institution's commitment to embracing technological advancements in education is further highlighted by its ranking based on the number of years published on the NAD. NIT Sikkim takes the lead with an impressive eight years, surpassing other notable institutions. Shri Ramasamy Memorial University and Sikkim Manipal University, both at seven years, closely follow NIT Sikkim in this academic digitization journey.