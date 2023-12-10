A 15-member delegation representing the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) presented the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) Report to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence in Mintokgang on December 10. The delegation, led by Kunal Sathyarthi, Joint Secretary NDMA, praised the immediate actions taken by the Government of Sikkim and the State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) in response to the recent natural disaster.

Sathyarthi commended the timely evacuation efforts, specifically mentioning the evacuation of residents from Chungthang and low-lying areas along the Teesta basin, which played a crucial role in saving numerous lives. He also acknowledged the SSDMA's commitment to disaster preparedness, highlighting their regular conduct of Mock Drills.

During the meeting, Director SSDMA Prabhakar Rai, emphasized the significance of NDMA's involvement and the importance of a comprehensive PDNA for recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation. Sector experts shared their findings, proposing remedial measures to address various issues arising from the disaster.

PK Das, a Sectoral Expert, lauded the work of communication specialists in the field and stressed the importance of safety features during the upcoming monsoon. He recommended a strong focus on town planning with building bye-laws, suggesting the reconstruction of houses in line with traditional cultural practices to ensure a people-centric approach to rehabilitation.

Sectoral Expert CP Mohan drew attention to the silt deposits in farmlands, proposing bamboo plantation as a solution. Indranil Bose, focusing on the road sector, suggested a proper design framework and the construction of Jholungey/traditional bamboo bridges at intervals for convenient commuting. Vivek highlighted livelihood issues, particularly in the Animal Husbandry sector, and suggested pisciculture practices and extraction of mines/sand and stone quarrying as potential revenue resources.

Expressing gratitude for the suggestions and collaborative effort, Chief Minister Tamang acknowledged the team's dedication and support in preparing a robust PDNA report. The report is set to be submitted to the Government of India, marking a significant step in the collaborative disaster management efforts in the state.

Amit Tandon, addressing livelihood issues and community needs in the social sector, and Jena, applauding the SSDMA for their prompt actions post-disaster, further added their perspectives during the meeting.