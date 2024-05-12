North East United FC conducted trials for their U-17 team in association with the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) at Paljor Stadium on May 12. The trials witnessed a turnout of approximately 60 aspiring young players from the region.

Assistant Coach Naushad Moosa and his team were received by SFA President Menla Ethenpa and General Secretary Phurba Sherpa. Ethenpa expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "This allows our local boys to potentially join an elite institution. We thank NE United for sending their team to scout new talent."

Sherpa highlighted the significance of such exposure for nurturing local talent in Sikkim. Sherpa highlighted the significance of such exposure for nurturing local talent in Sikkim, saying that such opportunities were highly beneficial for the players to showcase their skills and progress further.

The NE United contingent is scheduled to conduct trials for their Reserve Team on May 13, followed by trials in Namchi. A list of selected players will be announced subsequently, with the successful candidates required to report to Guwahati for further evaluation.