Torrential rain triggered multiple landslides in the West Sikkim district, damaging nearly 100 houses and sweeping away bridges.

The downpour caused flash floods along the upper reaches of College Khola Valley, causing maximum impact at Simphok, where a significant bridge was swept away, they said on Sunday.

The officials said the Dentam Sub Division under Gyalshing district also bore the brunt of the landslides, as houses and roads were damaged.

Also Read: Indian army rescues 300 tourists stranded in North Sikkim's landslide chaos

Agricultural land and livestock have also been affected. A suspension bridge over College Khola at Lower Sapung has been washed away due to the mudslides too.

Authorities provided immediate relief to those affected, the officials said, adding, restoration work of roads and bridges has been started.

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps successfully rescued 300 stranded tourists on the morning of June 18. These tourists were stranded in the picturesque region of Lachung and Lachen due to treacherous landslides and roadblocks.

Having tirelessly assisted tourists the previous day, the troops of the Striking Lion Division, Trishakti Corps, were fully prepared to continue their rescue efforts. By 11 AM, all 300 tourists were safely guided across a temporary bridge, facilitating their onward journey towards Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim.

The Indian Army troops ensured that the stranded visitors had essential provisions such as food, resting places, and medical assistance.