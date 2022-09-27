'Fatichar - multiverse ko bau' a urban comedy Nepali movie is all set to hit the screens on 7th October 2022.

The movie is produced under the banner of Dream Theatre Motion Pictures Kalimpong based film production house.

The movie is directed by Mabo Hang Chemjong and produced by Sushma Rai Chemjong along with Co - producer Dawa Bomzan.

The characters have played their roles so diligently that audience will be spell-bound making them fully satisfied and no regret at all.

The film will be released in India first at all Metros, North Eastern States and probably in the next step would be releasing overseas and obviously Nepal also shared Director Mabo Hang Chemjong.

The director of the movie further shared "The movie targets youth and is based on urban comedy and we have made the best and you will be satisfied with our editing and VFX effects and this is good movies one must watch and we believe the audience will not regret it".

"This movie also aims to bridge the gap between Nepali films made in the eastern Himalayas as the charm of the Nepali films is fading and this film aims to bridge this gap and try to bring something to our Diaspora he also shared we should all support our films, for the encouragement also we should watch our films I am not only talking about my films but we should promote our films," he added.

The film is not more than 2 hours and it gives a good message at the end shared director and requested the viewers to watch the movie

The film casts are 𝘛𝘪𝘬𝘢 𝘉𝘩𝘢𝘪, 𝘈𝘯𝘶𝘫 𝘚𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘢, 𝘕𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘯 𝘛𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘨, 𝘛𝘶𝘭𝘴𝘪 𝘎𝘩𝘪𝘮𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘺, 𝘓𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵 𝘎𝘰𝘭𝘢𝘺, 𝘔𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘯 𝘉𝘩𝘶𝘫𝘦𝘭, 𝘛𝘪𝘮𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘺 𝘙𝘢𝘪, 𝘋𝘪𝘱𝘦𝘯 𝘋𝘰𝘴𝘩𝘪, 𝘚𝘢𝘮 𝘞𝘪𝘭𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘓𝘦𝘱𝘤𝘩𝘢, 𝘉𝘪𝘴𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘛𝘪𝘮𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘢, 𝘉𝘛 𝘒𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘩𝘢 and 𝘋𝘢𝘸𝘢 𝘉𝘰𝘮𝘻𝘢𝘯.

Earlier, the Sikkim government banned the shows of 'Kabaddi 4', a superhit Nepali film, within the state.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, taking to social media, said, “Considering the sentiment of the people of Sikkim and various associations and organizations, the state government has decided to impose a ban on the release of ‘Kabbadi 4’ in the state until the dispute is resolved in an acceptable manner.”

The film, which has been one of the biggest financial successes in Nepal’s cinema history, was expected to get released in the Indian state whose around 60 per cent of people speak Nepali as their mother tongue.

However, Buddhist leaders in the state had asked the government to bar Kabaddi 4 as some of the scenes hurt Buddhist sentiments.