The "Promotion of Millets in India" initiative was launched today by the North-Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) at an event in Gangtok, aimed at raising awareness about the health benefits of millets and encouraging farmers to increase production.

This initiative reflects a growing recognition of millets as a superfood and their potential role in promoting better nutrition across the region.

Commodore Rajiv Ashok (Retd), Managing Director of NERAMAC, opened the event by welcoming government officials, farmers, and entrepreneurs, emphasizing the nutritional advantages of millets. He noted that these grains, often referred to as "poor man's diet," are emerging as a viable alternative to rice, particularly due to their low glycemic index and rich nutrient profile. The increasing global recognition of millets culminated in the declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets, underlining the government’s commitment to promote these grains.



Also Read: Sikkim government forms high-level committee for inclusion of 12 indigenous communities in scheduled tribes list

“The grain, which has been avoided by recent generations, is now capturing public interest,” Ashok remarked. He highlighted NERAMAC's efforts in the agri-horti sector, stressing the importance of millets for food security and agricultural diversity. The promotion of millets is not just about nutrition; it is about reviving a crop that can thrive in challenging conditions and contribute to the sustainability of the region’s agricultural landscape.

Rajen Thapa, Principal Director of Agriculture for the Government of Sikkim, served as the chief guest and stressed the need to integrate millets into daily diets. He acknowledged that current millet production in Sikkim is limited but pointed to the crop's resilience, noting, “If the land can’t support anything, it will support millets.” He encouraged farmers to utilize fallow land and explore intercropping as strategies to boost millet cultivation.

The event also featured stalls showcasing various millet products, promoting both consumption and awareness among the public. Key figures present included B.L. Dahal, Director of Horticulture for the Government of Sikkim, and Shri Tempa C Bhutia, Assistant General Manager of NABARD, Sikkim. Supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the initiative aims to create a sustainable future for agriculture in Sikkim, positioning millets at the forefront of the nutritional revolution.