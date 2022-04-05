On Monday, Chief Minister P.S. Golay stated that the Sikkim government is considering creating a new department to which all non-performing and obstructive employees would be transferred.

Addressing a function here at Samman Bhawan, the Chief Minister urged government officials to be proactive in order for Sikkim's youth to benefit more from the government's programmes and schemes. He emphasised the government's determination to stand steadfast with the administration as the new fiscal year 2022-23 begins.

“We are planning to create a new department. Those government employees, be it engineer, accounts officer or even additional chief secretary, who do not work and become an obstacle for the people will be transferred in this department. They will not get official vehicles, they will get only salary. This we are doing in public interest,” said the Chief Minister.

To accommodate the inefficient and obstructive staff, Golay requested proposals for the name of such planned department. He stated that such individuals are a burden and must be removed in order for other effective staff to be more productive.

“For example, there may be a group of 10 officials but among them, two may not work and thus halt the work from going ahead. Due to these two employees, the capacity of the other eight employees is wasted. In public interest, such two employees need to be set aside so that the road to smooth progress of work is cleared. We are creating a department to set aside such employees. We must change our work culture,” said the Chief Minister.

Golay also expressed disappointment that the departments' intended prompt action had not been forthcoming. He claims that instead of fixing issues, new obstacles are created.

Later, in an interview with the media, the Chief Minister elaborated on the proposed department for housing the State government's stubborn personnel. “We want that work of the public is done timely….the work of one day should be completed in one day. It has been observed that the work of public which needs only 1-2 days to be done is stretched to 1-2 months and people are facing hardships.”

To make the administration more effective, we are thinking of creating such department and would be discussing on this in the cabinet today, said the Chief Minister. He maintained that it is not to victimize anyone but a proposal to act against those employees whose disinclination to work is hampering both the government and departments concerned. Such employees are hindering both the public and fellow employees, he added.

Later that day, the State government published a statement announcing the establishment of a 'Directorate of Coordination,' which will report to the Home Department with immediate effect.

"Officers from all organised services, including departmental and technical services of various cadres, shall serve in this directorate at all levels."

"The directorate's purpose will be to carry out the coordination of the task as allocated," according to the announcement.