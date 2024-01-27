Sikkim state capital Gangtok is set to witness the fusion of electrifying dance battles and commitment to a greener future as HIP HOP Himalaya makes history as the event of its kind in the state.

Organized by LOL Dance Studio and supported by the NGO 'Voice,' under the patronage of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang this event marks the first-of-its-kind initiative in the state.

The extravaganza scheduled from January 29 to February 1 at Venue Aakraman promises not just dance battles but also free workshops, environmental consciousness and a rhythm that will reverberate through the Himalayas. The event concludes on February 2 featuring the main jam event followed by a grand felicitation ceremony at Manan Kendra on February 3.

What sets HIP HOP Himalaya apart is its commitment to sustainability. In collaboration with Voice NGO, the event strives to set new standards for cultural celebrations by being a zero-waste and plastic-free affair. It sets an example to the harmonious coexistence of cultural expression and environmental responsibility.

The event introduces competitive battles in Hip Hop 1v1, RYS 1v1, and Breaking 1v1 categories where participants vie for a substantial prize of 20,000 rupees in each category.

Breaking barriers, LOL Dance Studio extends its outreach by offering free workshops to those falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) in Sikkim. Moreover, significant concessions are provided for all Sikkimese, encouraging a wider audience to engage and appreciate the vibrant street cultures of the state.