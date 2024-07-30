In response to recommendations from the Public Works Department (PWD) regarding the ongoing road restoration on National Highway 10 (NH 10), the District Magistrate of Kalimpong, Sri Balasubramanian T. IAS, has issued new directives under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. These directives aim to partially lift previous restrictions to allow the movement of small vehicles on specific stretches while ensuring public safety during the restoration process.

Vehicle Restrictions:

Effective from July 31, 2024, the movement of heavy vehicles is strictly restricted on certain segments of NH 10 and State Highway 12 (SH 12):

1. NH 10: Heavy vehicles are prohibited from traveling between Chitrey and Seti Jhora, and from Rabi Jhora to Teesta Bazar.

2. SH 12: The road from Rabi Jhora to Teesta Bazaar, which leads to Darjeeling via Pesok, will face intermittent closures due to frequent landslides and ongoing repair work. This stretch is accessible only to light motor vehicles with the aforementioned intermittent restrictions.

Vehicle Movement:

1. Light Motor Vehicles:

- Permitted to travel between Chitrey and Seti Jhora via NH 10 from 06:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs daily.

- Single-lane traffic will be maintained at Selfi Dara, Birik Dara, 27th Mile, and Liklum Veer.

2. Heavy Vehicles:

- Goods vehicles, buses, and other heavy vehicles are required to use the alternative route via Reshi Pedong Aigarali Lava Gorubathan 10 Siliguri for round-the-clock movement.

Alternative Routes and Traffic Diversions:

To facilitate smoother traffic flow and reduce congestion on NH 10, the following alternative routes are recommended for small vehicles:

1. Route 1: Small vehicles from Rangpoo to Siliguri can travel via Munsong 17 Mile Algarah Lava Gorubathan.

2. Route 2: Small vehicles from Kalimpong to Siliguri can use the route via Relli Samthar Panbu.

To ensure compliance and public safety, necessary restrictions will be enforced at various checkpoints including Rangpoo Check post, Melli Bazaar, Chitrey, Rabi Jhora, Teesta Bazar, 29th Mile, and along the district border of NH-10. Temporary restrictions or diversions may be implemented by the police in consultation with the District Magistrate on a case-by-case basis.

These measures are implemented to manage traffic efficiently and ensure the safety of the general public while road restoration efforts are underway. The District Magistrate urges all motorists to adhere to the new directives and cooperate with traffic authorities.