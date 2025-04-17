The National Highway 10 (NH 10) will be intermittently closed for repairs on April 18 and 19, 2025, between Sevoke (Km 0.00) and Rangpo (Km 52.1), as per an office order issued by the Highway Administrator. The closures, aimed at ensuring the highway's maintenance, will occur at specific times, causing disruptions for travelers using the route.

According to the revised schedule issued by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the highway will be fully closed for all types of vehicles during the following time slots on both days:

03:00-06:00 Hrs

07:00-08:00 Hrs

09:00-10:00 Hrs

11:00-12:00 Hrs

13:00-14:00 Hrs

15:00-16:00 Hrs

17:00-18:00 Hrs

During these periods, the movement of heavy vehicles will be prohibited from 03:00 to 18:00 on both days. The NHIDCL has advised travelers heading to or from Siliguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and Sikkim to plan their trips carefully, as traffic snarls are expected due to these closures.

For those looking to avoid NH 10 disruptions, alternative routes have been suggested, including the NH717A through Bagrakote and the Military Highway via Gorubathan.