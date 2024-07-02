After incessant rainfall and multiple landslides in Sikkim resulted in the complete blockade of National Highway 10 (NH10) near Bagpul, with considerable impact at the Coronation Bridge, authorities advised commuters to take the Odlabari – Siliguri route for convenient travel.

Following the obstruction at the highway, authorities advised commuters to seek an alternative route to ensure smooth travel and avoid congestion.

The recommended alternate route is: Odlabari > Teesta Barrage Gajaldoba > Farabari > Asigarh (Eastern Bypass Rd) > Siliguri.

The authorities urged travelers to follow this diversion until the blockade on NH 10 is cleared. The alternative route will help minimise delays and ensure a safe journey to Siliguri.

The Meteorological Centre, Gangtok, on July 2 issued the weather forecast for Sikkim for the next seven days.

As per the meteorological department, the state will receive heavy to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the following week. Some areas are likely to receive very heavy rainfall.