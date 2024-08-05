The District Magistrate of Kalimpong has announced a complete closure of National Highway 10 (NH10) until August 11, 2024. This decision follows ongoing restrictions aimed at ensuring public safety and smooth traffic management.

According to Order No. 31/MV, issued by Balasubramanian T., IAS, District Magistrate, the movement of all heavy vehicles and other traffic along NH10 from Seti Jhora to Rangpoo and vice versa will be restricted from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM daily. These measures will be in effect starting August 6, 2024, and will remain in place until further notice.

The restrictions extend to various check posts including Rangpoo, Reshi, Melli Bazaar, Chitrey, Rabi Jhora, Teesta Bazar, 29th Mile, and the district border along NH10. Police will enforce necessary traffic controls and route diversions to manage the flow of vehicles and ensure public safety.

The move comes as an addition to previous restrictions outlined in Order No. 30/MV dated August 3, 2024. Temporary diversions and restrictions may be implemented by the police on a case-by-case basis to address specific traffic conditions.