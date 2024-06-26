The National Highway 10 which connects Gangtok to Siliguri was closed on June 26, at Likhubhir following a landslide which caused debris to accumulate in the area.

Amid incessant rainfall, the debris which has created a barrier for roads to pass, will be cleared shortly, according to media reports.

The NH-10 is known for facing challenges during the monsoon season, and is currently grappling with heavy rainfall that began early morning on June 26.

The vital road serves as the only highway connecting Gangtok and Siliguri, highlighting concerns over potential disruptions and safety issues.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the highway is cleared and safe for commuters.

Sikkim has been reeling under continuous bouts of inclement weather conditions.