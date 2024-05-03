Sikkim's lifeline, National Highway 10 (NH10), is set to face complete closure from 6th May till 9th May. The closure is necessitated by bituminous work scheduled to be carried out between Rabi Jhora to Gail Khola along NH 10, covering a stretch of approximately 28.80 km to 26.40 km.

The decision to impose temporary restrictions and divert traffic comes following a prayer received from Executive Engineer 11 of the National Highway, Division IX, P.W (Roads). The bituminous work is crucial for maintaining the road's infrastructure and ensuring safe travel for commuters.

Sri Balasubramanian T., IAS, District Magistrate of Kalimpong, issued the order in exercise of powers conferred upon him under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. The order directs the temporary restriction and diversion of movement of all types of vehicles from Rabi Jhora to 29th Mile on NH 10, starting from 06.00 hrs, 06/05/2024, until 06.00 hrs, 09/05/2024.

As per the arrangements specified in the order movement of all types of vehicles is restricted from Rabi Jhora to 29th Mile via NH 10 during the specified period.

However, several alternative routes have been designated for different types of vehicles. The small vehicles are permitted to move from Rangpoo towards Siliguri via Munsong 17 Mile Algarah - Lava- Gorubathan and vice versa round the clock. They can also move from Chitrey Kalimpong town Algarah-Lava Gorubathan to Siliguri and vice versa round the clock.



On the other hand goods vehicles are allowed to move from Chitrey Kalimpong town Algarah Lava Gorubathan to Siliguri and vice versa from 21.00 hrs to 06.00 hrs.

The goods vehicles and small vehicles can move from Reshi Pedong Algarah Lava Gorubathan to Siliguri and vice versa round the clock.

The traffic will impose necessary restrictions at the Rangpoo Check post, Chitrey, and at the district border - NH-10 stretch to facilitate route diversions and ensure smooth traffic flow during the closure period.

This temporary closure and traffic diversion aim to facilitate essential road maintenance work and ensure the safety of commuters traveling along NH10 in Sikkim.