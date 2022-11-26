In a significant development, in Tibetan Buddhist circles, the Kagyu sect has identified a boy from Bumthang in Bhutan as the reincarnation of the late His Eminence Jigmee Nawang Tempa Gyaltsen (1939 - 2007) who is head of the Kargud Tshechokling Monastery Chandmari Gangtok which is Drukpa lineage monastery.

The name of the new incarnation is Namdak Jigdral Choeying Rangdrol. He was recognized by HH Rinpoche Gyalwang Drukpa two years back.

It was announced today by monks of the Kargud Tshechokling Monastery Chandmari Gangtok today in a press conference which was addressed by Monk Jigmee Dorjee, Jigmee Bhutia, Tsampa Tshering Norbu Tshultim Gyaltsen and Sangay Chopel.

Monk Jigmee Dorjee today said that a six years old boy from Bumthang, Bhutan identified as the reincarnation of the late His Eminence Jigmee Nawang Tempa Gyaltsen (1939 - 2007) and a delegation from the Kargud Tshechokling Monastery along with 10 other lineage monasteries will be visiting Bhutan to bring the 9th incarnation of the Rinpoche to Sikkim.

At first, he will be brought to Dali monastery or Sangay Choeling monastery on 16 December and on 18th December for formal enthronement and after that, he will be brought to Kargud Tshechokling Monastery Chandmari Gangtok for enthronement on 24th December and formal enthronement to the seat will be held 26th December.