Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has directed the immediate transfer of the NH10 stretch, from Rangpo to Sevoke, to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). This move addresses a critical demand raised by Sikkim’s Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay with the central government.

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba met with Gadkari in New Delhi on August 8 to submit a memorandum requesting the urgent transfer of NH10’s maintenance from the West Bengal Public Works Department (PWD) to a central agency under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH). During the meeting, Gadkari instructed ministry officials to expedite the transfer of the stretch from Rangpo to Sevoke, which has been a source of concern due to frequent landslides and road subsidence.

"The Union Minister assured us that the NH10 transfer to NHIDCL would be completed soon," said Subba, who thanked Gadkari for his swift action. Subba also emphasised the need for new road alignments and tunnels along vulnerable sections of NH10, particularly in the wake of the 2023 flash floods, to make the highway more resilient to climate change and ensure continuous operation.

Highlighting NH10's importance, Subba stated, "The significance of NH10 cannot be overstated, both for the people of Sikkim and for national security. Enhancing and maintaining this route will improve the quality of life for Sikkim’s residents and ensure strategic readiness."

NH10 is the primary route connecting Sikkim with Siliguri and the rest of India. While the Gangtok to Rangpo section is already under NHIDCL's management, the Rangpo to Sevoke stretch is currently managed by the West Bengal PWD. This stretch has faced severe challenges since the onset of the monsoon in June, with multiple landslides disrupting Sikkim’s only highway connection for weeks.

"The transfer of NH10 to NHIDCL will provide much-needed relief to the people of Sikkim, who are entirely dependent on this highway," said Subba, acknowledging the proactive role played by Chief Minister Tamang-Golay in advocating for this change.

Subba also clarified that the demand for the transfer should not be seen as a conflict between the governments of Sikkim and West Bengal. "Some may try to frame this as a clash with the West Bengal government, but that perspective is incorrect. NH10 is an inter-state route that benefits both Sikkim and Bengal. This is a win-win situation for both governments," he explained.

Gadkari assured that the necessary strengthening and re-alignment of NH10 would be carried out after the highway was fully transferred to NHIDCL.