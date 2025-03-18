The 8th North East Youth Festival 2025 began on March 17 at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok, with a grand opening that saw a vibrant display of cultural diversity and regional solidarity. Governor of Sikkim Om Prakash Mathur inaugurated the four-day event, which has drawn over 1,500 young participants from across the northeastern states.

A major highlight of the inaugural ceremony was a cultural parade featuring contingents from all eight northeastern states, along with representatives from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS).

The event, hosted by Sikkim for the second time, provides a platform for youth to engage in competitions, discussions, and artistic exchanges under the theme "Empowered Youth, Empowered Region – My Bharat, Viksit Bharat."

Governor Mathur, in his address, emphasised the festival’s significance in fostering unity and empowering young people to contribute to the nation’s progress. He acknowledged the contributions of northeastern athletes like Bhaichung Bhutia and Mary Kom and encouraged the youth to take an active role in shaping India’s future.

He also highlighted the central government’s initiatives aimed at developing the region, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a self-reliant North East as part of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Yangchen D. Tamang, Secretary of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, called the event a "historic moment" as it coincides with Sikkim’s 50th year of statehood. She underlined the importance of such initiatives in guiding young minds toward self-reliance and national progress.

The inaugural ceremony featured traditional dance performances from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, showcasing the region’s cultural richness. The festival, jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Government of Sikkim’s Sports and Youth Affairs Department, will continue with various competitions, workshops, and interactive sessions over the next three days.

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Mingma N. Sherpa, Minister Arun K. Upreti, MLAs Tenzing N. Lamtha and Delay N. Barfungpa, Deputy Mayor Tshering Palden Bhutia, and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The festival is expected to foster greater regional cooperation and provide a platform for young talents to emerge on a national level.