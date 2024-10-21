The Northeast Team Chess Championship, 2024 kicked off at Janata Bhawan, Gangtok, on October 20.

Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Raju Basnet attended the opening ceremony of the championship, organised by the Sikkim Chess Association as the chief guest.

Basnet was accompanied by President of Sikkim Olympic Association, Kuber Bhandari, Additional Director S&YA Dr RB Biswakarma and General Secretary Sikkim Chess Association, Mahendra Dhakal.

In his inaugural address, Basnet commended the event for bringing together talented chess players from across the Northeast, promoting sports and boosting unity.

He also highlighted various initiatives taken by the state government for the promotion and development of sports.

The Northeast Team Chess Championship, a first of its kind being held in Sikkim has seven teams from Northeastern states.

Sikkim also fielded two teams in the Championship being held in Round Robin League format.

The championship will conclude on October 23.