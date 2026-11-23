The Sikkim government has notified a revised set of guidelines governing permits and vehicle entry into Protected, Restricted and other regulated areas of the state, introducing a new fee structure for tourist vehicles entering designated Reserve Forest areas from January 1, 2027.

The notification, issued by the Home Department on November 23, 2026, under Notification No. 127/Home/2026, outlines the permit procedures, designated authorities and entry charges applicable to different categories of vehicles. The order, signed by Chief Secretary R. Telang, will come into effect on January 1, 2027.

Under the revised framework, the Home Department will serve as the nodal department for administering the permit system. The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department will be responsible for processing tourist permits, while VIP and official permits will be issued by the Home Department. The Army will handle permits for its own vehicles and guests.

The revised entry fees will apply to Reserve Forest areas under the Gangtok and Pakyong divisions, covering the Nathula-Tsomgo-Baba Mandir-Dzuluk-Lingtam route, as well as areas in Mangan beyond the Sankalang-Toong and Phedang check posts.

For four-wheelers with an engine capacity above 1,000 cc and a seating capacity of five, the entry fee has been fixed at Rs 1,500 for the Gangtok-Pakyong division and Rs 1,200 for Mangan.

Vehicles with a seating capacity of six to 10 will be charged Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,500, respectively. The fee for Force and Tempo Traveller vehicles with 11 to 15 seats will be Rs 4,500 in Gangtok-Pakyong and Rs 2,500 in Mangan.

For buses with 16 to 20 seats, the charges will be Rs 6,500 and Rs 3,500, respectively. Buses carrying 21 to 30 passengers will be charged Rs 7,500 in Gangtok-Pakyong and Rs 5,500 in Mangan. Vehicles with more than 30 seats will attract fees of Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,500, respectively.

Private motorcycles will be charged Rs 750, while pillion riders will have to pay Rs 350. The fee for Sikkim-registered local taxi bikes has been fixed at Rs 350, with an additional Rs 250 for pillion riders.

The notification also provides exemptions for Sikkimese residents holding a Sikkim Subject Certificate, Certificate of Identification (COI), Residential Certificate or Voter ID. Eligible residents of Protected and Restricted Areas will also be entitled to annual complimentary permits.

Tourists visiting Dzongu through Sankalang and Phedang for homestays or sightseeing will be required to obtain online permits. However, no permit fee or service charge will be levied for such visits. Guest house visits and official visits along these routes will also remain exempt.

The guidelines further prohibit any agency, government department or Gram Panchayat Unit from collecting additional charges in Restricted Access Permit areas.

Private motorcycles with engine capacities exceeding 150 cc will be issued permits only upon application and in the name of the registered vehicle owner.

Meanwhile, commercial passenger vehicles will continue to operate under the existing reciprocal agreements between Sikkim and West Bengal, with no additional charges introduced under the new guidelines.

The revised framework seeks to consolidate the permit system and regulate vehicle movement into sensitive and restricted areas while specifying the applicable charges and exemptions.