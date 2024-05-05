The Nurses Welfare Association today commenced a week-long celebration of Nurses Week with a 5 kilometres marathon in Gangtok. Dozens of nurses from STNM Hospital and other medical facilities participated in the "Nurses' Run" which began at 7 am at the hospital and went to Jhakri Falls area before returning to the starting point.

Leading the opening event were Phurba Lhamu Bhutia, Nursing Superintendent, Sumitra Rai, Community Nursing Officer, and Sashi Kala Tamang, Deputy Nursing Superintendent, along with other association members.

The top three finishers were Shova Mishra of the Female Ortho Ward, who took first place, followed by Ms. Roshni Sharma of the Oncology Ward in second, and Karma Laden Bhutia of the Male Ortho Ward in third. All participating nurses received commemorative t-shirts and finisher's medals.

This year's International Nurses Week theme is "Our Nurses, Our Future, the Economic Power of Care," highlighting the critical role nurses play in healthcare delivery and the economy. Events like herbal gardening workshops and blood donation camps are planned throughout the week.

The Nurses Welfare Association will also be adopting the Pediatrics Wards I and II at STNM Hospital during the celebration. The week will culminate with Nurses Day observations on May 11.