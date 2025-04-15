Sikkim's Gangtok fire station commenced Fire Service Week, marking the beginning of a week-long series of events dedicated to fire safety awareness and public engagement across the state. A solemn tribute was paid to fire service martyrs.

The observance is being held under the directive of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Director of Sikkim Fire & Emergency Services.

The opening ceremony featured a garland-laying tribute to honour the brave firefighters who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The program was led by Station In-charge and Fire Station Officer (FSO) Bishal Rai and attended by Deputy Chief Fire Officers Zamyang Tashi Bhutia and Mathew Rai. Senior officers, personnel, and members of the public paid their respects during the brief but impactful ceremony.

As part of Fire Service Week, the department has lined up a wide range of activities aimed at educating the public and strengthening fire preparedness across communities. A key highlight will be an awareness rally to spread the message of fire safety. Additionally, fire safety inspections will be conducted in buildings, markets, and institutional premises to assess existing fire-fighting measures.

Demonstrations at schools, colleges, hospitals, and government offices have also been planned, where officers will showcase fire-fighting techniques, emergency response procedures, and evacuation drills. Special mock drills at educational institutions aim to instill awareness among students and staff on how to respond effectively during fire emergencies.

Bazaar inspections will focus on ensuring safety compliance in crowded market areas, while industrial visits are scheduled to assess fire prevention protocols in factories and warehouses. These visits will help identify risks and ensure that fire safety measures are in place.

“The goal is to enhance coordination between the department and the general public,” said FSO Bishal Rai. “By educating people and conducting real-time drills, we aim to improve response times and reduce the risk of fire-related incidents.”