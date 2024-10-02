Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, alongside Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and other ministers paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary. They offered traditional Sikkimese khadas to Gandhi's statue at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Gangtok.

Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary which is also celebrated as Swachh Bharat Diwas, recognised Mangan District as the best-performing district under the Swachhata Hi Seva initiative.

Outstanding efforts in cleanliness across urban local bodies (ULB) was also recognised with Mangan Nagar Panchayat winning the award as the cleanest ULB with a cash award of Rs 10 lakhs.

Additionally, Development Area was awarded Rs 1 lakh for being the cleanest ward under the Gangtok Municipal Corporation. Chandra Jyoti Self Help Group was acknowledged as the best performing SHG under Namchi Municipal Ward with a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Furthermore, 4 Safaimitras from Gangtok Municipal Corporation received the best safaimitra awards.

Similarly, awards were handed to one Safaimitra each from Namchi Municipal Council as well as from Nagar Panchayats of Nayabazar-Jorethang, Rangpo, Singtam, Mangan and Gyalshing.

Five sewerage workers Birtaman Tamang, Ugen Lepcha, Dawa Tshering Bhutia, Yognath Sharma, and Passang Bhutia were also felicitated on the occasion by the governor and chief minister.

Four Gram Panchayat Units were also selected for cleanest GP award with Arithang Chongrong GPU from Gyalshing District securing the first position winning a cash award of Rs 5 lakhs. Similarly, Budang Kamrey GPU in Pakyong District, Lingdong Barfok GPU in Mangan District, and Samlik Marchak GPU in Gangtok District each receiving award and cash prizes.

State Circuit House in Gangtok was awarded Swachhata Green Leaf Ratings.