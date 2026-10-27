The Sikkim State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has set March 31, 2027, as the deadline for hotels, restaurants, guest houses, lodges and similar establishments operating without mandatory environmental consent to regularise their operations.

Under a one-time concession, establishments can apply for the required Consent to Establish or Consent to Operate by submitting the prescribed applications, documents and fees, along with applicable past dues, the board said in a public notice.

The scheme limits past dues to the preceding two or three years, depending on the category of establishment and the circumstances of each case. The amount payable will be determined by the board following verification and assessment, meaning establishments will not have to pay dues for their entire period of operation.

The initiative is intended to provide existing businesses with an opportunity to comply with environmental regulations. However, the board clarified that the concession does not excuse past violations or exempt establishments from environmental standards and other statutory requirements.

Applicants must meet the applicable environmental norms and safeguards and provide the necessary records, information and undertakings for their applications to be processed.

The board warned that establishments failing to complete the regularisation process and obtain the required consent or permission by March 31, 2027, will face appropriate legal and regulatory action under the relevant environmental laws, rules and regulations, without further notice.

The one-time window is aimed at bringing establishments operating without the mandatory approvals into the regulatory framework while ensuring compliance with environmental requirements.