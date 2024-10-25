A five-member team from Sikkim, led by Dr Pradeep Kumar, PCCF-cum-Secretary of the Forest and Environment Department, attended a transboundary coordination meeting on tiger conservation in Bhutan from October 23-24. The meeting focused on preserving tigers across the Himalayan region, with representatives from India, Bhutan, and Nepal.

Key discussions centred on the challenges of conserving high-altitude tigers, especially after recent camera trap data confirmed tiger movements between Sikkim and Bhutan. Dr Rajesh Gopal, Secretary General of the Global Tiger Forum, emphasised the importance of cross-border coordination as tiger habitats span Nepal, Bhutan, and India.

Sikkim’s delegation highlighted initiatives like "Mero Rukh Mero Santati" and its branding as the "Green State of India" during the discussions. The team also visited the Jigme Khesar Strict Nature Reserve in Bhutan to observe successful conservation practices.