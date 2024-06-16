A high-level delegation from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Government of India, representatives from the Regional Office-MoRTH-Kolkata and the State PWD of West Bengal met a delegation of the Roads & Bridges Department, Sikkim government, at Rangpo, on June 15.

The delegation from the headed by the MoRTH was headed by the Director General & SS(RD), while the Sikkim delegation of Roads & Bridges Department was headed by the Secretary.

In the meeting, issues faced by Sikkim due to the frequent disruption along the stretch of NH10 in the state of West Bengal (stretch between Melli and Geil Khola) especially after the floods of October, 2023 was discussed in detail.

The Secretary, Roads and Bridges Department, Government of Sikkim gave a detailed presentation on the hardships being faced by Sikkim due to these frequent disruptions on all fronts i.e. impact on the Tourism revenue, Industrial output as well as the rising cost of essentials due to increased freight costs.

He acknowledged the enhanced investments being put forth for the maintenance and upkeep of the NH10 by MoRTH over the years but also submitted the need for finding a permanent solution to cope up with the changed scenario of climate change as well as the functioning of various power projects along the Teesta Basin.

DG&SS(RD), MoRTH acknowledged the problems being faced by the State in terms of reliable road connectivity especially over the past year. He also apprised the meeting about the various short terms as well as long term measures that had been planned/sanctioned by MoRTH for ensuring connectivity at all times along NH10.

He further acknowledged the need to involve all relevant stakeholders to ensure that NH10 remained open for traffic at all times. To this effect DG&SS(RD) assured to take up the matter with the Secretary, MoRTH and to convene a meeting with all the relevant stake holders i.e. State PWDs & Irrigation/Water Resource/Flood Control Departments of both Sikkim & West Bengal, IRCON, NHPC and CWC to arrive at a permanent solution for NH10.

Secretary, Roads & Bridges Department, Government of Sikkim also updated the MoRTH delegation about the status of various restoration works being taken up along NH310A in view of the damages to the road on account of unprecedented rainfall that hit North Sikkim on June 13 and 14.



DG&SS(RD) appreciated the hard work being put in by the State PWD under such adverse conditions and assured Ministry’s help to the state government in the matter.