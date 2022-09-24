Old settlers of the Sikkim have urged the government to come up with a concrete decision on old settlers of Sikkim, whether they want to make the Residential Certificate (RC) equivalent to COI or not, and if not then what is next once they clear then they will take own action said Prem Goyal representing Old Settlers of Sikkim.

Old settlers of Sikkim are people who are residing in Sikkim before the April 26, 1975 which comprises various communities.

Social Activist Prem Goyal representing Old Settlers community of Sikkim shared "from Bhandari Government to present day government in it's manifesto have promised many things for business community or old settlers but till date no any concrete steps were taken and it is clearly visible that we old settlers have genuine and legitimate demand but government has failed to take concrete steps and it is very sad know that even RC is being not provided properly hence now the time has come to take concrete step make RC equivalent to COI with proper verification of Documents of the people residing in Sikkim before 26th April 1975 or any other proper solution and if they cannot then we also know what to do but government must clarify their stand now shared Goyal.

Goyal along with other members of the older settler community was speaking from the stage of Sikkim Surakhsa Somiti's dharna site where they are demanding implementation of Inner Line Permit and cancellation of Fake COI and other documents and they have also demanded proper solution to old settlers also. Old Settlers have also took part in the dharna for a day long today.

Clarifying various rumours Goyal shared " many people are saying and commenting that old settlers have encouraged the influx or because of old settlers influx have raised which is not true and also said that there is a rumour that Prem Goyal has given money to Sikkim Suraksha Samiti which is also wrong.