The Sikkim Olympic Association (SOA) has elected a new executive body for the 2025-2029 term in an election held on March 16. The process was conducted under the SOA Constitution, with officials from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Sikkim Sports & Youth Affairs Department overseeing the proceedings to ensure transparency.

The election was supervised by Lakhya Konwar, Secretary General of the Assam Olympic Association, representing the IOA, along with Nabin Lama, Deputy Director of the Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sikkim. The Returning Officer announced the results, with all candidates elected unopposed.

Kuber Bhandari has been elected as President, while Chewang Zangpo Bhutia and Tashi Ongdup Lepcha will serve as Vice Presidents. Jas Lal Pradhan takes on the role of General Secretary, supported by Joint Secretaries Bhim Bdr Subba and Mahindra Dhakal. Sangay Palzang Bhutia has been appointed Treasurer. The Executive Members for this term include Phuntshok Chopel Bhutia, Bijoy Gurung, Arun Kumar Gurung, and Suman Tamang.

The newly elected leadership aims to enhance sports development in Sikkim by focusing on athlete training, infrastructure improvement, and increased participation in national and international events.