The President of Sikkim Olympic Association attended the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) held on March 11 at Olympic Bhawan, New Delhi. The meeting was presided over by Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Mrs P T Usha, the President of IOA.

The agenda circulated to all affiliated member associations were discussed during the meeting, which included confirmation of minutes of the previous AGM, consideration and passing of accounts of financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21, appointment of statutory auditor for the financial year 2022-23, review and decision on conduct of National Games allocated to Goa, Chattisgarh, Uttaranchal and Meghalaya, and any other matter.

The National Games in the state of Goa will be held in 2023, while the state of Uttaranchal will host the event in 2024.

During the meeting, the President of Sikkim Olympic Association also had the opportunity to meet with Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee P T Usha, Joint Secretary and Acting CEO of IOA Kalyan Chaubey, and presidents/secretary generals of various sports federations.

The President of Sikkim Olympic Association took the opportunity to apprise the IOA officials about the promotion of sports in the state. The AGM provided an excellent platform for the exchange of ideas and discussions on how to improve and promote sports at the grassroots level.

The President of Sikkim Olympic Association's participation in the AGM of the IOA is a testament to the state's commitment to the development of sports and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle.