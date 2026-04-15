Sikkim on alert as multiple cyber fraud cases reported across districts

A surge in digital financial crimes has put Sikkim on high alert, with four separate cyber fraud cases reported across different districts on April 13, 2026. Authorities have issued an urgent public advisory, urging citizens to remain vigilant against online scams and to report suspicious activities promptly.

In the first incident, a resident of Lingmoo in Namchi district was defrauded after applying for a loan through a mobile application named “Fast Loan App.” The victim was manipulated into paying multiple “processing fees” amounting to several thousand rupees before the fraudsters ceased all communication. A formal complaint was lodged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) under acknowledgment number 32804260000229, and the case has been referred to the Yangang Police Station for investigation.

In a separate case from Rongli in Pakyong district, a resident lost Rs 12,000 after downloading what appeared to be a legitimate e-commerce application from the Play Store. Soon after installation, a series of unauthorized UPI transactions were detected, depleting the victim’s bank account. Authorities later identified the application as a malicious clone designed to harvest financial data. The incident was registered under NCRP acknowledgment number 32804260000231, with further assistance advised through the Rongli Police Station.

Another high-value fraud was reported from Kaluk in Gyalshing district, where a resident fell victim to an SMS phishing (smishing) scam. The victim received a fraudulent message claiming that their Axis Bank reward points were about to expire and was directed to a fake website to redeem them. After entering sensitive card details, the victim’s account was debited by Rs 56,506. Prompt action, including contacting the 1930 cyber crime helpline and blocking the card, helped prevent further losses. The case has been registered under NCRP acknowledgment number 32804260000232 and is being investigated by the Kaluk Police.

In the fourth incident, a resident of Rhenock in Pakyong district was targeted in a sophisticated delivery scam. While awaiting a legitimate online order, the victim was contacted by individuals posing as delivery agents. Exploiting confusion over payment amounts, the fraudsters convinced the victim to make the payment twice, falsely assuring a refund for the initial transaction. After verifying with the official website that the order was still in transit from Delhi, the victim reported the fraud to the 1930 helpline. The case, registered under NCRP acknowledgment number 32804260000233, is currently being handled by the Rhenock Police Station.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution while downloading mobile applications, avoid clicking on suspicious links, verify delivery and banking communications through official channels, and never share sensitive financial information such as OTPs, PINs, or card details. Citizens are encouraged to immediately report cyber fraud incidents by dialing 1930 or by visiting the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal to enhance the chances of recovering lost funds.

The recent incidents highlight the growing sophistication of cybercriminals and underscore the need for heightened digital awareness and preventive measures to safeguard financial security.