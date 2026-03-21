Sikkim on alert: Avalanche warning issued in high-altitude areas as heavy rainfall batters state

An avalanche alert has been issued for high-altitude regions of Gangtok and Pakyong districts in Sikkim, officials said on March 21.

According to an advisory released by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, avalanches are likely to occur in areas situated above 3,500 metres over the next 24 hours. The warning comes amid changing weather conditions that may increase snow instability and heighten the risk of avalanches in vulnerable zones.

Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored and urged residents, tourists and travellers to remain cautious and follow official updates.

Meanwhile, most parts of the Himalayan state have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Friday morning. In addition, the roads connecting Gangtok to Tsomgo Lake and Nathula have been temporarily closed due to heavy snowfall in the region.

Officials have advised people to avoid high-altitude travel until conditions improve and further instructions are issued.