Sikkim on high alert after suspected child abduction attempts

Sikkim Police have tightened security across the state following reports of suspected child abduction attempts and concerns over possible extremist activities. Although officials have not confirmed any terrorist presence or verified abduction cases, the police have moved quickly to prevent potential threats.

Checkpoints at key entry points, including Rangpo and Melli, are now under stricter monitoring. Security personnel have been instructed to remain alert and respond swiftly to any unusual activity, particularly in rural areas where residents have raised concerns.

One incident that drew widespread attention involved a student near Singyep School in Chumbung, Soreng. According to an audio message circulating online, an unknown person in a car tried to convince the girl to get in by claiming her father had sent them. The student ran toward the main road, prompting the suspect to flee.

Police say similar reports have come from other villages in Soreng and neighboring districts. While none of the incidents have been officially confirmed as abduction attempts, authorities are treating them seriously.

Residents have been urged to remain cautious, avoid engaging with strangers, and report suspicious behaviour immediately. Police officials assured the public that extra measures are in place to protect children and maintain law and order during this heightened alert.