Sikkim on high alert as Bird Flu cases surface, state issues strict advisory

An alert has been sounded in Sikkim after cases of Avian Influenza (H5N1) triggered an urgent government advisory, with authorities calling for strict surveillance, immediate reporting of bird deaths, and full public cooperation to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The Government of Sikkim has circulated detailed instructions to all district administrations, directing them to intensify monitoring, spread public awareness, and enforce preventive protocols across affected and vulnerable areas. The advisory comes amid reports of Bird Flu cases in multiple districts, prompting health and veterinary departments to move into high-alert mode.

Officials clarified that Avian Influenza, commonly known as Bird Flu, is a viral disease that primarily affects birds, especially poultry. In rare instances, it can infect humans through close contact with infected birds, their droppings, or contaminated surfaces. The Health and Family Welfare Department, in coordination with the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, has urged citizens not to panic but to remain vigilant and cooperative.

The administration has stressed that early reporting of unusual bird deaths is critical to containing the outbreak. Residents have been strictly instructed not to touch sick or dead birds with bare hands. Any sudden illness or death among poultry or wild birds must be immediately reported to the nearest Veterinary Officer, Block Development Officer (BDO), Panchayat office, or district authorities.

Health officials have also outlined possible symptoms in humans, including fever, cough, sore throat, breathing difficulty, fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhoea, and conjunctivitis (pink eye). Individuals experiencing such symptoms — particularly after handling poultry — have been advised to visit the nearest health centre without delay for evaluation and treatment.

As part of preventive measures, the government has directed that chicken and eggs must be thoroughly cooked at temperatures above 70 degrees Celsius. Consumption of raw or undercooked poultry products has been strictly discouraged. Citizens have also been advised to wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling poultry or visiting live bird markets.

Special guidelines have been issued for poultry farmers and handlers across the state. They have been instructed to immediately isolate suspected birds and halt the movement of birds, eggs, feed, and equipment from affected areas. Authorities have ordered full cooperation with veterinary teams during inspection, sample collection, culling operations, surveillance drives, and sanitisation measures. The advisory warns that concealing information about poultry illness or deaths will invite strict legal action.

In addition, the sale, purchase, and transportation of poultry from affected zones will be regulated in accordance with official protocols. The disposal of dead birds in open fields, forests, or water bodies has been strictly prohibited to prevent environmental contamination and further spread of the virus.