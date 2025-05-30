A devastating accident near Sikkim's treacherous Lachen-Lachung highway has claimed one life and left eight tourists missing after their vehicle plummeted over 1,000 feet into the turbulent Teesta river Thursday night.

The tourist vehicle, carrying 11 people, including 10 visitors and their driver, crashed near Munsithang in North Sikkim's Mangan district around Thursday evening. Rescue teams have successfully pulled two critically injured survivors from the wreckage, while one body has been recovered from the rushing waters below.

Emergency responders launched immediate search operations involving multiple agencies. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force, fire services, medical teams, and local volunteers have joined the round-the-clock rescue effort under the supervision of Mangan's Superintendent of Police, Sonam Detchu Bhutia.

The two rescued survivors were initially treated at Chungthang field hospital before being transferred to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for advanced medical care. Their current condition remains undisclosed by authorities.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed profound grief over the tragedy through a Facebook statement, saying he was "deeply saddened by the tragic road accident that occurred on the night of May 29 near Chubombu." The Chief Minister assured families that the government remains "fully committed to extending all possible support to the victims and their families."

NDRF teams have now reinforced the ongoing search operation as rescue workers battle against time and the river's powerful current. The Teesta river's fast-flowing waters and the remote location have created significant challenges for recovery teams.

The accident site along the Lachen-Lachung highway represents one of North Sikkim's most critical tourist routes, providing access to high-altitude destinations. However, this stretch is notorious for its challenging terrain and dangerous proximity to the Teesta river.

Police have cordoned off the affected area and issued advisories requesting tourists to avoid unnecessary travel along the route until further notice. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, with authorities yet to release details about the deceased and injured.

District officials, including the District Collector Mangan, continue monitoring the situation as search operations persist for the eight missing tourists.