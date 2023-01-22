A State Level Executive's Meeting of All Sikkim One Family One Job Government Employees Association (ASOFOJGEA) was organised at Nepali Bhawan in Singtam, East Sikkim, on January 22 under the direction of Karma Sonam Bhutia, President of the All Sikkim One Family One Job Government Employees Association (ASOFOJGEA). employees / Members from many districts have graciously attended this meeting and actively participated during the open floor discussion period.



(ASOFOJGEA) will hold the State Level OFOJ Employees meeting On February 21, 2023, in order to discuss future programmes and concerns of OFOJ where all constituency commetee and employess will be invited.



The Executive body will hold a press conference where the prime motto will be to seek attention from the Government and to address the OFOJ unresolved concerns and grievances.

'One Family, One Job' Scheme was launched by former Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Kumar Chamling in the year 2019.

The longest serving Chief Minister in Independent India personally handed out temporary appointment letters to one person from each of the 32 Assembly constituencies in the state to kick-start the scheme during 'Rojgar Mela 2019' at the Paljor stadium in Gangtok.

Chamling's Sikkim Democratic Font government had announced that 20,000 youths would immediately be given temporary jobs under the scheme.

Amid loud cheers and tumultuous slogan shouting "Pawan Chamling Zindabad', the Chief Minister declared that the temporary/ad hoc appointments being given now would be regularised over the next five years, and all of them would become permanent government employees.

"It is a matter of great pride and happiness for us and a great opportunity for the youth of our state," said Chamling during a speech lasting over two hours.