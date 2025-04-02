One person was killed in a road accident at Sikkim's 16th Mile, on the Melli-Jorethang road.

The accident took place on April 1 night, when a truck veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of the driver.

According to local sources, the accident took place late night when the truck lost control, leading to the fatal crash.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but preliminary reports suggest that the vehicle may have skidded due to the difficult terrain and road conditions.

Emergency responders and locals rushed to the site, but the driver had already succumbed to injuries.