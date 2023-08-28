The one-man judicial enquiry commission headed by Justice N K Jain, former Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, has successfully concluded its investigation into the tragic death of the late Padam Gurung.

Throughout the course of its proceedings, the Commission diligently heard the testimonies of 100 witnesses who appeared before it, presenting their accounts both orally and in writing.

''During the entire sitting, till today, a total of 100 witnesses have appeared before the commission and deposed their statements orally and/or in writing. A total of 167 documents have also been received and taken on record. In addition to this, in pursuance of public notices by the commission, a number of representations were also submitted before the commission by various associations and political parties,'' an official statement said.

With the conclusion of the inquiry phase, the Commission is now poised to compile its findings and insights into a comprehensive report which be submitted to the government for review.

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